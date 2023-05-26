What message does the new US visa policy convey?

From past experience it had been seen that the US would take such measures after the incident. In Nigeria and Uganda, the measures were taken against the officials there only after the elections. But in Bangladesh the policy was announced seven months ahead of the possible election.

That means if any quarter creates an obstruction to the election before the election takes place, the US will not hesitate to take action. The US state department spokesperson Miller says this is a signal to the people of Bangladesh that we will only support a free and fair election. They are ready to take action in this regard.

The second aspect of this policy is the extent of its coverage. It does not only mention those connected to the executive or those at various levels of power, but it includes the judiciary too. The recent statement of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Nur Taposh is enough to explain this.

According to news reports, speaking at the founding anniversary of Bangabandhu Awami Lawyers Association, Mayor Sheikh Fazle Nur Taposh said that he had even removed a chief justice.

Former chief justice SK Sinha in his book, 'A Broken Dream: Rule of Law, Human Rights and Democracy', claimed that he had come under pressure from the government to ensure that the ruling regarding scrapping the 16th amendment to the parliament went in favour of the government. He was forced to resign and leave the country.

Another aspect of the extent of this policy was revealed in the statement of Donald Lu during his interview with Zillur Rahman on Tritiyo Matra. He said that the restrictions would also apply those who had given orders to the persons ineligible for US visa. The challenge of implementing such an extensive policy would be to identify those involved in such acts. But perhaps it won't be so hard to find those who gave the orders. After announcing this policy, the US statement mentioned that the Bangladesh government had been informed on 3 May about the policy.