The tangled web of geopolitics and Bangladesh

And then came along the Indo-Pacific Strategy of the US. We were hunky-dory with that too. We came up with our own Indo-Pacific Outline, which may have been innocuous and non-committal, but at least it implied we were on board.

Yes, it has seemed to all appearances that Bangladesh had become a skilled juggler, adeptly performing an enviable balancing act in the geopolitical circus. But things fall apart... as they tend to eventually. All good things must come to an end, they say.

Just as an enemy's enemy is a friend, so an enemy's friend is an enemy. Bangladesh has found navigating through this maze not as easy as it may have seemed initially. It is not that it has been smooth sailing all through. We had signs of backtracking and prevaricating earlier. We had almost signed and sealed a deal with China for the deep sea port at Sonadia. We even procured a submarine from China and then suddenly, voila! We backtracked from the deep sea port deal. What made us change our mind on a seemingly done deal? Were we rapped on knuckles by India? Frowned upon by the US? Did the Sri Lanka experience with Hambantota scare us? Or was it our own readjusting to the geopolitical circumstances? Speculations abound.

Coming to the immediate present, things are not all quiet on the Western front. First came the US sanctions on certain prominent members of the law enforcement and the elite force Rapid Action Battalion. The reason? Extrajudicial killing and enforced disappearances. And now, with the elections ahead, there is the new US visa policy. The policy, in a nutshell, states that those involved in obstructing the free and fair election process, will not be issued US visas. So what's the big deal? The big deal is that our own big players in politics and business (not quite distinguishable from each other nowadays) all have interests in the US, whether business, studies of their offspring, property, spouses and children settled there, and so on. This, of course, applies both to the ruling coterie and the opposition, but the impact is more on the former than the latter.