BNP to change course of movement from grand rally

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) could set an ultimatum for the government to accept the party's demand of a parliamentary election to be held under a non-partisan government. Several top level sources from the party say this time limit could be short. If the government does not accept their demand within that time, BNP and other parties that have been waging simultaneous anti-government movement will go for continuous programmes to oust the government.

Speaking to several BNP leaders at different levels, it has been learned that right now, their focus is solely on the grand rally to be held on 27 July. The policymakers of the party are putting on multilateral organisational efforts to ensure maximum crowd in the grand rally. As part of this, members of party committees at all levels have been directed to be present at the grand rally on 27 July. Leaders and activists from distant districts (from Dhaka) have been suggested to reach Dhaka in advance.