Govt wants to propagate violence by talking about arms: Mirza Fakhrul

The government wants to spread violence in a planned way, alleged opposition Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday.

He said the Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP is bringing arms from border. What a dangerous talk it was! This is a new conspiracy to prevent the people’s movement and if anyone wields arms on the people, the government must bear the responsibility.