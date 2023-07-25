Govt wants to propagate violence by talking about arms: Mirza Fakhrul

The government wants to spread violence in a planned way, alleged opposition Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday.
He said the Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP is bringing arms from border. What a dangerous talk it was! This is a new conspiracy to prevent the people’s movement and if anyone wields arms on the people, the government must bear the responsibility.
Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks while addressing a lawyers’ rally at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in the capital’s Ramna. United Lawyers' Front (ULF), a platform of lawyers loyal to BNP and other opposition parties, organised the rally demanding restoration of democracy, rule of law and human rights, and independent judiciary.
Addressing the event as the chief guest, Mirza Fakhrul said the Awami League general secretary told a rally today, Tuesday, that BNP is purchasing arms from border. When the people have awaken to realise their rights, at that time this type of speech is a new plot and conspiracy. No power can last in front of people’s power and no arms can work in front of the people’s power, the BNP leader remarked.
Earlier in the day, Awami League secretary general Obaidul Quader said at a joint meeting at the party’s central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka, “We are receiving news that they (BNP) are purchasing arms in the border areas and Chapainawabganj is one of the supply bases of their arms. They are storing arms there. BNP thinks that people's power is not the power, the power of arms is the real power. People don’t trust those who come to power with arms.”
Criticising the remarks of this Awami League leader, Mirza Fakhrul said, “The government is longing for violence as it has lost people’s support. Date of Jubo League’s youth rally has been deferred to 27 July from 24 July as the government wants violence. Like all its previous rallies, BNP will also hold a peaceful rally on 27 July and no conspiracy and violence can stop it, he insisted.
Mirza Fakhrul urged the government and the law enforcement agencies to make an arrangement so that the rally of BNP will be peaceful, or else, the government must take the responsibility.
Citing that there will be no election under the constitution that has been amended by Awami League to serve its ulterior motive, Mirza Fakhrul said the country is now at a critical juncture. The country had never seen such a big political crisis since the independence. No polls will be held under this puppet-election commission. Election will be held by forming an election commission with capable persons, he added.
Claiming that fictitious case has reappeared, Mirza Fakhrul said they do not want to talk about the US visa policy and sanctions. People have risen again and they want only one thing - to express their views in a free and fair election.
Thirty-six political parties and alliances including BNP announced a one-point movement on 12 July demanding the ouster of the government.
Leaders of BNP, and other parties and alliances who are waging anti-government movement joined the Tuesday’s rally with ULF convener and former president of Supreme Court Bar Association Zainul Abedin in the chair.