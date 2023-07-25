Government hasn't left any option open

You declared a ‘one-point’ demand on 12 July for the resignation of the government. Within a fortnight you called for a public rally in Dhaka. The just four days later you are holding the 'Tanunyer Samabesh' or ‘youth rally’ on 27 July. You have taken up major programmes in a very short span of time. Does that mean you are now at the ultimate stages of the movement?

We certainly have reached the final phases of the movement. As we have announced one-point demand, that means we are heading towards the final stages of the movement. The one-point is the resignation of the government. We demand its resignation because this government is basically an illegal one. The fifteenth amendment, through which the caretaker government system was abolished, was passed unlawfully. The government which came consequently is an illegitimate one. Secondly, there was no election in 2018. So, this government cannot be a legal one anyway. That is why we said initially, this illegal government must resign.

Thirdly, this parliament is not legal either and must be dissolved. Power must be handed over to a neutral government. Then we said a new election commission must be formed which will conduct a fresh election. In light of those demands we announced our one-point. The first thing is they have to resign. That is why you may say the movement has reached its final stages now.