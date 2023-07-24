The political situation is turning critical

The political situation in the country is turning from bad to worse. There are apprehensions among the people as to how the situation will turn in the days ahead. There is no sign that the situation will become normal shortly. The way the leaders of the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP seems to be filled with animosity.

The political movement in the country is still rife with bloodshed. If the situation continues in this way, more blood will be shed in the future. As a general citizen, I would request the government to initiate a dialogue and resolve the crisis. Depending merely on the foreign force, the situation will not be stable. Whether it is America or the European Union, they will look for their own interest. So I would request the political parties so that they hold discussion among themselves for the greater interest of the people.