We want BNP to stand straight: Foreign minister

Before the book unveiling, Hasan Mahmud remarked, “The Ekushey Boi Mela has become a festival of life, transforming into a meeting place for Bengalis. Young and old, children and adolescents, youth, adults, and the elderly all come to the fair to take a breath, turn the pages of books, and buy books. Our goal is to build a humane, socially responsible state, and we must work united towards that goal.”

Describing the transformation of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the foreign minister mentioned the significant differences between Bangladesh 15 years ago and today.

He also emphasised that there would be many differences in Bangladesh in the next 10 years. “From the Padma Bridge to the air conditioned metrorail, development through the riverine country and the tunnel under the river, under the leadership of Bangabandhu’s Daughter, we have progressed relentlessly at an unstoppable pace.”