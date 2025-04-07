NCP leaders campaigned in 41 constituencies during Eid
Leaders of National Citizen’s Party (NCP) have run election campaigns in at least 41 parliamentary constituencies across the country during Eid-ul-Fitr. Many of them put up posters in their constituencies. The NCP leaders have started to return to Dhaka after running the election campaign in their respective constituencies.
Many central leaders of the NCP left for their respective constituencies before Eid-ul-Fitr on 31 March. Many of them organised iftar programs in their respective areas with the families of the martyrs and injured people of the July uprising, as well as people from different classes and professions, at the end of Ramadan. Many leaders also gave Eid gifts to the families of martyrs. Before and after Eid and on the day of Eid, they exchanged views with voters and local NCP leaders and held campaigns. Some also gave speeches at Eid congregations in their areas. In some places, friendly football and cricket matches were organised. Along with these arrangements, they were also seen exchanging greetings with people from local minorities and disadvantaged communities.
The leaders of this party, formed by the youth who led the July mass uprising, spent busy time in their constituencies by exchanging Eid greetings, by putting up posters, banners, and festoons, visiting the union and village levels campaign, joining Eid reunions, and exchanging views with the public.
There are also allegations that posters of NCP leaders have been torn down in some areas. Among them, posters of NCP joint convener Sarwar Tushar, joint member secretary Mir Arshadul Haque and central member Fahim Rahman Khan Pathan have reportedly been torn down.
NCP’s senior joint convener Samantha Sharmin told Prothom Alo, “Our posters in Dhaka have remained intact. Posters in many areas outside Dhaka have been torn down.”
How was the experience
NCP’s chief organiser (southern region) Sarjis Alam is interested to contest in the next general election from Panchagarh-1 (Sadar, Tentulia and Atwari upazilas) constituency. He went to Panchagarh with an entourage of over a hundred vehicles on 24 March that spawned nationwide discussion, both positive and negative. He had campaigned one union each one day since he went to his hometown.
Sarjis Alam told Prothom Alo, “I told people to stop casting their votes seeing the electoral symbols and name of the party and instead cast their vote evaluating candidates. I told them that they would get better service if their representative is capable and honest. I also requested them not to vote in exchange for money.”
He said the people do not want a lot from their representatives. They only accept that those elected would go to their doors and listen to them and carry out some development works.
Like Sarjis, at least 41 central leaders of the NCP were active in the area during Eid eying the upcoming election. Of these, two leaders each conducted campaigns in two constituencies (Feni-2 and Jhalakati-1). That means the NCP leaders ran various activities in at least 39 constituencies during Eid.
The NCP convener Nahid Islam was busy with the party's central program. There is a discussion that he wants to be a candidate in Dhaka-11 constituency (Rampura-Banasree area).
The party's senior joint convener Samantha Sharmin was in Dhaka on Eid. However, she participated in various programs including iftar with party leaders and workers and local people in Bhola-1 constituency during Ramadan. She had traveled to the area before too.
NCP member secretary Akhtar Hossain went to his area (Rangpur-4) a few days before Eid and started a campaign. He exchanged greetings on Eid, met with the families of martyrs and injured people and held campaigns in his area. Before Eid, on 27 March, he organised a 'showdown' with leaders and activists in several auto vans in the Pirgachha-Kaunia area. Before starting the campaign there, Akhtar Hossain said that the NCP will be able to fulfill the conditions for registration as a political party and will participate in the next elections.
NCP’s senior joint convener Ariful Islam Adeeb wants to contest in Dhaka-14 constituency. He visited family members of 12 martyrs belonging to the area two days before Eid. Ariful also distributed food to destitute people in Mirpur-1 on Eid day. He also put up around 2000 banners of Eid greetings in different areas of Mirpur.
Sarwar Tushar, joint convener of the NCP, also carried out campaigns in different areas of Narsingdi-2 constituency. He visited the graves of July uprising martyrs, met family members, exchanged views with senior citizens and joined Puja celebrations of Hindu community.
NCP’s joint member secretary Akram Hossain campaigned in different areas of Dhaka-13 (Mohammadpur-Adabar).
Abdullah Al Amin, another joint member secretary of the party, carried out campaigns in different unions of Fatullah and wards of Siddhirganj. He met families of martyrs and sent gifts for them. He also exchanged Eid greetings with political leaders, media personalities, eminent personalities and professionals of Narayanganj.
The other NCP leaders who campaigned in their respective areas include chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary (Chanpur-5), Southern region’s chief organizer Hasnat Abdullah (Comilla-4), senior joint chief coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud (Noakhali-6), joint convener Nusrat Tabassum (Kushtia-1), joint member secretary Mir Arshadul Haque (Chittagong-16), Mashiur Rahman (Jhalakati-1), Md Nizam Uddin (Dhaka-5) and Mahin Sarkar (Sirajganj-5).
NCP joint conveners Monira Sharmin (Naogaon-5), Mujahidul Islam Shahin (Patuakhali-2), Atiq Mujahid (Kurigram-2) and Mahbub Alam (Lakkhipur-1), joint member secretary SM Saif Mostafiz (Sirajganj-2), joint chief organiser major (retd) Abdullah Al Mahmud (Gazipur-3), Mollah Rahmatullah (Bagerhat-3), joint member secretary (office) Saleh Uddin Sifat (Feni-2), joint chief organiser of the Southern region SM Shahriar (Dhaka-5), joint chief organiser of the Northern region Abu Sayeed Lyon (Nilphamari-4), joint chief coordinators Golam Mortuza Selim (Thakurgaon-3), Arifur Rahman Tuhin (Jhalokati-1), Shakil Ahmad (Meherpur-2), Ashiqin Alam (Mymensingh-9), Tuhin Mahmud (Narayanganj-3), Abdullah Al Faisal (Narsingdi-5), Khan Muhammad Mursalin (Dhaka-6), Navid Nowroz Shah (Comilla-6), Northern region’s organisers Abdullah Al Mansur (Feni-2) and Miraj Mehrab Talukder (Mymensingh-5) and members Abdullahil Mamun Niloy (Narsingdi-3), Md Imran Hossain (Dhaka-2), Ehsanul Mahbub Jobair (Feni-1), Fahim Rahman Khan Pathan (Netrokona-2), Sohel Rana (Meherpur-1) and Syed Jamil (Rajbari-2) also carried out campaign during Eid in their respective constituencies.
Samantha Sharmin said the NCP leaders received good response in the Eid-centric campaign.
“Our leaders visited the house of July martyrs and injured persons. They didn’t wait for the party’s directive in the end. The solemnity was there alongside the festivity of Eid,” Samantha Sharmin.
She said the party is focusing on organisational activities. The NCP will try to meet all the conditions of getting registration such as setting up central and other offices and preparing the party constitution within the next two months.