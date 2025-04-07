NCP leaders campaigned in 41 constituencies during Eid

Leaders of National Citizen’s Party (NCP) have run election campaigns in at least 41 parliamentary constituencies across the country during Eid-ul-Fitr. Many of them put up posters in their constituencies. The NCP leaders have started to return to Dhaka after running the election campaign in their respective constituencies.

Many central leaders of the NCP left for their respective constituencies before Eid-ul-Fitr on 31 March. Many of them organised iftar programs in their respective areas with the families of the martyrs and injured people of the July uprising, as well as people from different classes and professions, at the end of Ramadan. Many leaders also gave Eid gifts to the families of martyrs. Before and after Eid and on the day of Eid, they exchanged views with voters and local NCP leaders and held campaigns. Some also gave speeches at Eid congregations in their areas. In some places, friendly football and cricket matches were organised. Along with these arrangements, they were also seen exchanging greetings with people from local minorities and disadvantaged communities.

The leaders of this party, formed by the youth who led the July mass uprising, spent busy time in their constituencies by exchanging Eid greetings, by putting up posters, banners, and festoons, visiting the union and village levels campaign, joining Eid reunions, and exchanging views with the public.

There are also allegations that posters of NCP leaders have been torn down in some areas. Among them, posters of NCP joint convener Sarwar Tushar, joint member secretary Mir Arshadul Haque and central member Fahim Rahman Khan Pathan have reportedly been torn down.

NCP’s senior joint convener Samantha Sharmin told Prothom Alo, “Our posters in Dhaka have remained intact. Posters in many areas outside Dhaka have been torn down.”