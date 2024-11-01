BNP leader files sedition case in Chattogram, party strips off his post
A leader of Chattogram unit of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday was stripped of his leadership post following his filing of a seditious case against Sanatan Jagaran Mancha spokesperson Chinmay Krishna Das, 38, and 18 others.
Firoz Khan was relieved of his post as Chandgaon thana’s Mohra ward BNP general secretary, Idris Ali, in charge of the Chattogram city BNP office, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
He filed the case against Chinmay Krishna Das on Wednesday night at Kotwali police station alleging that he disrespected the national flag hoisted at the Swadhinata Stambha at the New Market intersection in Chattogram.
Idris Ali told Prothom Alo that Firoz Khan was relieved of his post on charges of being involved in activities that are against the party’s ideologies and principles.
Of the 19 accused in the case filed by Firoz Khan, the police have arrested two, who are in jail now.
Firoz Khan alleged in the case statement that following the mass uprising on 5 August, the members of Students Against Discrimination (SAD) hoisted the national flag at the Zero Point at New Market intersection in Chattogram. The flag is still there. On 25 October, a grand rally was organised at the initiative of Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha at Laldighi Ground in Chattogram, where thousands of people from Chattogram division gathered. The national flag of Bangladesh was disrespected at the Swadhinata Stambha and the adjacent areas.
Meanwhile, a rally was organised at Cheragi Pahar intersection in the city Thursday protesting at the filing of the case against Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha spokesperson and Pudorik Dham principle Chanmay Krishna Das and 18 others.