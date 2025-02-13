'Jatiya Oaikyamatya Commission' to start work from Saturday

The government has formed a seven-member 'Jatiya Oaikyamatya Commission', led by chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus, to consider and adopt the recommendations submitted by six commissions.

A notification in this regard was issued on Wednesday by the Cabinet Division.

The commission's other members are constitution reform commission chief professor Ali Riaz, public administration reform commission chief Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, police reform commission chief Safar Raj Hossain, election reform commission chief Badiul Alam Majumder, judiciary reform commission chief Justice Emdadul Haque and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) reform commission chief Iftekharuzzaman.