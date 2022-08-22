21 August grenade attack sign of BNP’s vindictive politics: Hasan

BNP also killed innocent people through patrol bombs and arson attacks in 2013 to 2015 and torched several villages for its people to vote for AL after the 2001 election, he added.

He said, shelter centers were opened at different places of the country including 23 Bangabandhu Avenue at the time. Those incidents are the biggest violation of human rights in the country’s history and the people of the country want answers from BNP for all these human rights violations, he added.

Replying to a question, Hasan said the BNP often claimed that people were disappeared. But, later, they were found and it has proved that the BNP’s accusation of disappearance is not true at all, he added.

He said BNP killed their leader Jamal Uddin of Anowara in Chattogram. But, now they (BNP) are trying to create confusion among the people, he added.

Replying to another question over the comments of foreign minister, Hasan said, “People are the source of power of our party and we believe in that. Awami League goes to the power and conduct the government through people’s choice. We believe that none but the people can make the government continue and give the responsibility of running the state. The foreign minister has claimed that his statement had been distorted. Besides, the government or party is not responsible for his comment."