No room for business in the name of religion in Olama League: Obaidul Quader
Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader Monday said there is no space for business in the name of religion, as well as the extortionists in Olama League.
Quader made the remarks while addressing a discussion on the first founding anniversary of Olama League at the central office of the Awami League in the capital’s Bangabandhu Avenue today.
He said one must follow the ideology of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the honest politics of Sheikh Hasina to go along with the Awami League, and there is no need for people who speak whatever they like.
Saying that the history of the Olama League is not very good, Obaidul Quader said, “What we have seen in the past nobody agrees with anyone. There are differences of opinion among leaders with many leaders even being seen delivering communal speeches by going against the party ideology. We do not expect anyone from an Awami League associate organisation will make such remarks. We do want division among leaders. This organisation must be formed with the actual scholars and stay alert so that no impostor can intrude into the party.”
Form a committee wherever a council is held, Obaidul Quader instructed the leaders, adding that dispute grows more as long as disagreements last and eventually, the committee falls into uncertainty and anyone from Olama League violates the party disciplines will face action.
No ruler contributed to the expansion of holy Islam as much as Sheikh Hasina did, the Awami League leader stated.
Regarding key opposition BNP, Obaidul Quader said no leader and activists of BNP have been sent to jail as BNP activists; rather they landed in jail as criminals and criminals belong to no party; they are just miscreants and terrorists.