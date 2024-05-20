No room for business in the name of religion in Olama League: Obaidul Quader

He said one must follow the ideology of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the honest politics of Sheikh Hasina to go along with the Awami League, and there is no need for people who speak whatever they like.

Saying that the history of the Olama League is not very good, Obaidul Quader said, “What we have seen in the past nobody agrees with anyone. There are differences of opinion among leaders with many leaders even being seen delivering communal speeches by going against the party ideology. We do not expect anyone from an Awami League associate organisation will make such remarks. We do want division among leaders. This organisation must be formed with the actual scholars and stay alert so that no impostor can intrude into the party.”