Vote counting of 4th phase municipality polls continue

The counting of votes for the 4th phase municipality polls to 55 municipalities across the country is going on as the balloting ended at 4pm.
The voters of 25 municipalities exercised their franchises through electronic voting machine (EVM) while voters of the remaining municipalities cast their votes using ballot papers from 8am to 4pm without any break.
The voters were seen casting votes at their respective vote centres maintaining health guidelines in face of the global pandemic coronavirus.
The 55 municipalities are: Thakurgaon Sadar and Ranishankail municipalities of Thakurgaon district, Lalmonirhat and Patgram municipalities of Lalmonirhat district, Akkelpur and Kalai municipalities of Joypurjhat, Shibganj of Chapainawabganj district, Naohata, Godagari and Taherpur municipalities of Rajshahi, Baraigram and Natore Sadar of Natore district, Jibannagar and Alamda municipalities of Chuadanga district, Chaugachha and Bagharpara municipalities of Jashore district, Bagerhat Sadar municipality, Satkhira Sadar municipality, Kalapara municipality of Patuakhali district, Muladi and Banaripara municipalities of Barishal district, Gopalpur and Kalihati municipalities of Tangail district, Bajitpur, Hossainpur and Karimganj municipalities of Kishoreganj district, Mirakadim municipality of Munshiganj district, Narsingdi Sadar and Madhabdi municipalities of Narsingdi district, Rajbari Sadar and Goalanda municipalities of Rajbari district, Sherpur Sadar and Shibardi municipalities of Sherpur district, Matiranga municipality of Khagrachari, Bandarban Sadar municipality, Chunarughat municipality of Habiganj, Homna and Daudkandi municipalities of Cumilla district, Satkania, Chandanaish and Patiya municipalities of Chattogram district, Parshuram municipality of Feni, Kachua and Faridganj municipalities of Chandpur, Netrakona Sadar municipality, Rangamati Sadar municipality, Damudya municipality of Shariatpur, Melandaha municipality of Jamalpur, Phulpur municipality of Mymensingh district, Chatkhil municipality of Noakhali district, Akhaura municipality of Brahmanbaria district, Ramgati municipality of Lakshmipur district, Nagarkanda municipality of Faridpur district and Kanaighat municipality of Sylhet district. However, the 4th phase election was scheduled to be held in 56 municipalities, but the polls to Kalkini municipality of Madaripur district has been postponed on Thursday night due to unavoidable circumstances.
Earlier, elections to 147 municipalities were held in three phases across the country while the fifth phase polls to 31 municipalities are slated to be held on 28 February.