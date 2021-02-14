Vote counting of 4th phase municipality polls continue

The counting of votes for the 4th phase municipality polls to 55 municipalities across the country is going on as the balloting ended at 4pm.

The voters of 25 municipalities exercised their franchises through electronic voting machine (EVM) while voters of the remaining municipalities cast their votes using ballot papers from 8am to 4pm without any break.

The voters were seen casting votes at their respective vote centres maintaining health guidelines in face of the global pandemic coronavirus.