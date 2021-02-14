Voters allege snatching of ballots, stamping 'boat' symbol in Sonaimuri

A clash broke out among the supporters of ruling Awami League (AL), Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the councilor candidates over ballot stuffing in broad daylight at a polling centre in Sonaimuri municipality of Noakhali on Sunday.

At that time, a number of women, who were waiting to cast votes, were seen returning home without casting ballots. Later members of Border Guard Bangladesh, led by an executive magistrate, brought the situation under control.

The incident was reportedly took place around 10:00 am.

Voting is underway at two municipalities in Noakhali. Traditional ballot papers are being used at Sonaimuri municipality while electronic voting machines (EVMs) at Chatkhil municipality.