Voting ends in Cumilla city corporation

According to the sources at the returning office, there were a total of 229,920 voters in the city corporation – 117,092 male and 112,826 female and 2 third gender voters. Voting was held at 640 rooms in 105 polling stations.
Five candidates are vying for mayoral post and 142 candidates for councillors and 36 for reserved seats for women. Some 105 presiding officers were posted on polls duty.
Cumilla city Awami League general secretary Arfanul Haque (Rifat) has been competing with boat symbol (electoral symbol of AL) while immediate past mayor Monirul Haque (Sakku), expelled from Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has been competing as an independent candidate with ‘table clock’.