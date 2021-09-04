Voting underway for by-polls to Sylhet-3 constituency

Three judicial magistrates have also been appointed to oversee polling between 2 and 6 September.

As many as 21 executive magistrates are also on poll duty to maintain law and order. Some 17-18 members of law enforcement agencies, including police and Ansar, are manning each polling booth.

Meanwhile, mobile forces, comprising police, APBn, Ansar, 12 striking forces, 12 teams of RAB and 12 platoons of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting.

The constituency fell vacant after its MP Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury succumbed to Covid on 11 March.