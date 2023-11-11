BNP, Jamaat know how to destroy: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday sought vote for "boat", urging the people to elect Awami League (AL) again to attain the "developing nation" status and complete other unfinished works as no other party has such patriotism to accomplish those.

"We've elevated Bangladesh to a developing nation, and the boat (electoral symbol of AL) has to be elected again to implement it. None other than AL can do this as they have no patriotism, no responsibility to people," she said.

The prime minister said this addressing a grand rally as chief guest, organized by Maheshkhali Awamil League at the township field of Matarbari Thermal Power Project here.

Mentioning that AL could form the government in the last three consecutive times as people of the country voted for them, Sheikh Hasina, also the president of ruling AL, called upon the people to vote for her party in the coming national elections for ensuring their welfare by accomplishing the incomplete works.

"Election is approaching. In that election, I want you to vote for 'boat' so that we can serve you again and complete the unfinished tasks by returning to power again," she said.

The prime minister said that her father, also the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, liberated this country, and it is her duty to build the fates of the people.