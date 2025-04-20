National Citizen Party meets CEC

The delegation was led by NCP chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari. Other members included the party’s joint conveners Anik Roy, Khaled Saifullah, Mujahidul Islam Shahin, and Tajnuva Jabeen.

The meeting is expected to focus on a range of election-related issues, including the formulation of Election Commission Act, the Political Party Registration Act, the registration deadline, and other relevant electoral matters.