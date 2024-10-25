Conspiracies on, arrange election soon: BNP

Speaking at a sit-in programme on Friday, he also said the government should complete reforms to the Election Commission urgently based on the opinions of the political parties to start the election process.

The Senbagh Forum in Dhaka arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club, demanding the withdrawal of all cases filed against BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

Farroque also demanded that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India, be brought back to the country immediately.