BNP providing wrong, misleading information to foreigners: Momen

Replying to a query about the four-day visit of two Congress members of the US from Saturday, the foreign minister said, “Why you (journalists) think so much about the Congress members? Are you a US Congressman? There are 435 Congress members in the US. It is normal that they would travel around the world. It’s good that they are coming, let them see our country. They think Bangladesh is an impoverished, cyclone-prone country. They would see that this is not a poor country, rather a good one. We welcome them. It’s good news that they are coming, let them see. They think that people are dying on the streets day and night in Bangladesh.”

The foreign minister further said the US Congress members are coming to visit the Rohingya camps. The US provides assistance to Rohingyas and the Congress members are perhaps coming to see if the money is being utilised or being misused.

“Those who are coming are members of the fund approval committee. They have already cut the funds (for Rohingyas) and we told them it would create problems. Perhaps their visit would be beneficial for us. The funding might increase. Not for us, but for Rohingyas.”