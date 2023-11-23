'Ex-bureaucrats, artistes, players want to become MP without vote'

Former bureaucrats, actors and actresses and sports stars want to become members of parliament without vote.
Nurul Haque Nur, president of a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad, made this remark while addressing a brief rally organised by his party today, Thursday at Bijoynagar area in the city.
After the rally, Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders-activists brought out a procession in support of blockade enforced by BNP and like-minded parties. The procession paraded Purana Paltan, Bijoynagar, Nightingale mor and Naya Paltan areas in city.
Nurul Haque criticised the former bureaucrats, film actors and sports stars who bought nomination forms to contest in the next general election.
He said the government is dogged to hold another election like in 2014 and 2018.
“Twenty former bureaucrats have bought nomination forms who obeyed illegal orders of this government when they were in job. Now they want to become MPs without vote. Some actors and sportsmen also want to be MPs without vote,” Nurul Haque said addressing the rally.
Warning the government that it would not be allowed to hold yet another one-sided election like two previous ones, Nurul Haque urged the government to immediately step down and form an election time government through dialogue with all.
Gono Odhikar Parishad general secretary Md Rashed Khan said Jatiya Party had been saying there is no conducive environment to hold election but has now announced to join the polls. Different alliances are being formed to participate in the election.
Those who will join election falling prey to the government’s bait would be considered as traitors, Md Rashed Khan added.