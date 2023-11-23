'Ex-bureaucrats, artistes, players want to become MP without vote'

Former bureaucrats, actors and actresses and sports stars want to become members of parliament without vote.

Nurul Haque Nur, president of a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad, made this remark while addressing a brief rally organised by his party today, Thursday at Bijoynagar area in the city.

After the rally, Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders-activists brought out a procession in support of blockade enforced by BNP and like-minded parties. The procession paraded Purana Paltan, Bijoynagar, Nightingale mor and Naya Paltan areas in city.