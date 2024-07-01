Rajshahi city AL won’t hold any further programme against Shahriar Alam

Rajshahi city Awami League has decided not to throw any programme against Rajshahi-6 lawmaker Shahriar Alam.

The party’s city unit urged all not to hold any programme without permission of the party.

The leaders of Rajshahi city AL leaders said the prime minister Sheikh Hasina has asked them to calm down and assured them of dealing with their grievances.

The ruling party leaders disclosed this at a press briefing at the city AL’s office at Kumarpara in Rajshahi today, Monday. City AL’s organising secretary Aslam Sarker read out a written statement. Rajshahi city AL president freedom fighter Mohammad Ali Kamla, vice president Tobibur Rahman Sheikh and joint secretary Mostaq Hossain, among others, were present at the press briefing.