I don’t support Jamaat’s politics: Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said he does not support the politics of Jamaat-e-Islami but praised its political strategy and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir.
“I don’t support the politics of Jamaat-e-Islami but the political strategy they follow is scientific. It’s (the strategy) akin to Communist Party.” Fakhrul said while addressing a discussion at Abdus Salam Hall of National Press Club today. Ziaur Rahman Foundation (ZRF) organised a discussion meeting marking the 43rd death anniversary of late president Ziaur Rahman.
Explaining his remark, Fakhrul added, “Chhatra Shibir has its own study cell. All of them have to study. They publish books and magazines. You cannot succeed without cultivating knowledge.”
The BNP secretary general criticised the government for rampant corruption. “You can see the news of looting all over in the newspapers. They siphon the money looted from the country…Those who are in big posts are involved with this looting. Members of parliament are involved with smuggling. Big shots are looting the capital markets. Persons masquerading as 'darbesh' (saint) are involved with these crimes. There is no accountability, no thinking. Their only target is to cling to power.”
Fakhrul said the per capita foreign debt has reached Tk 155,000. Some loans are being taken at conditions that no sane people with patriotism could have taken.
The BNP secretary general said BNP’s founder Ziaur Rahman should be studied if one were to stand up defying all these odds. One has to delve deep into the life of Ziaur Rahman to truly perceive him.
Dhaka University’s political science department’s former professor Nurul Amin Bepari said Ziaur Rahman started to build a knowledge-based enlightened society after assuming power and he wanted to develop the country through education.
Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad’s secretary general Kader Goni Chowdhury said Ziaur Rahman transformed the country to an emerging tiger from a basket case.
Presiding over the discussion, ZRF’s executive director Farhad Halim said Ziaur Rahman is being vanished from the textbooks.
He said pamphlets would be published to give the young generation an idea about the life and works of Ziaur Rahman.