I don’t support Jamaat’s politics: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said he does not support the politics of Jamaat-e-Islami but praised its political strategy and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir.

“I don’t support the politics of Jamaat-e-Islami but the political strategy they follow is scientific. It’s (the strategy) akin to Communist Party.” Fakhrul said while addressing a discussion at Abdus Salam Hall of National Press Club today. Ziaur Rahman Foundation (ZRF) organised a discussion meeting marking the 43rd death anniversary of late president Ziaur Rahman.

Explaining his remark, Fakhrul added, “Chhatra Shibir has its own study cell. All of them have to study. They publish books and magazines. You cannot succeed without cultivating knowledge.”

