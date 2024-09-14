Ganatantrik Chhatra Shakti suspends its committees, activities

Ganatantrik Chhatra Shakti (Democratic Student Force) has suspended its committees and activities across the country, less than a year after its formal inception.

The student organisation made the announcement through a post on its Facebook page around 3:00 am on Saturday.

Key coordinators of the Students Against Discrimination, the group that led the mass uprising to unseat the Sheikh Hasina government, were affiliated with Ganatantrik Chhatra Shakti. Two of them—Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud—are currently advisers in the interim government.