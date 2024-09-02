Gono Odhikar Parishad gets EC registration

The Gono Odhikar Parishad (GOP) got registration with the Election Commission (EC) with ‘Truck’ as its election symbol.

A notification, signed by Election Commission secretary Shafiul Azim, mentioned that according to the provisions of the Representation of the People Order, GOP is registered as a political party with the Election Commission.

The party was founded in 2018 by former Ducsu vice-president Nurul Haque Nur as its president.

The truck emblem has been reserved for this party as the 51st political party of the country to receive EC registration.