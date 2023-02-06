Hindu temples, idols vandalism: Fakhrul demands fair probe

At the same time, he urged the administration to be careful so that no innocent person is harassed due to political vengeance in connection with the incident.
Unidentified people vandalised 14 idols at 12 Hindu temples at three unions under Baliadangi upazila in Thakurgaon district in the early hours of Sunday.
Fakhrul said panic gripped the Hindus and Muslims at three unions in Baliadangi upazila following the heinous incident which is contrary to social harmony.
Referring to media reports, he said most of the temples and idols that were vandalised were located on roadsides and policemen usually patrol those areas at night.
“But the absence of law enforcers there is also mysterious. The common people believed that miscreants could have easily vandalised such a large number of temples and idols due to their (police’s) negligence. The government can’t avoid its responsibility,” the BNP leader said.
He also said the ongoing misrule in the country has created an unusual and insecure situation where real criminals get away with crimes because of their association with the ruling party.
“As a result, criminals continue to commit new crimes with redoubled enthusiasm. People are now extremely insecure here as the country has now become a paradise for criminals,” he said.
Fakhrul expressed regret that along with political activities, social and religious activities have to be carried out in an insecure conditions in the country.
He said mosques, temples, churches, pagodas, and other places for worshipping had also been attacked in the past, but the government could not bring the culprits to justice through fair and impartial trials.
The BNP leader alleged that the ruling party leaders’ involvement was found in previous incidents of vandalism of Hindu community's temples and idols and grabbing of their land and property, houses, and businesses.
“The ruling party MP at Baliadangi, his family members, and people loyal to him not only grabbed the land of the Hindu community, but also attacked and intimidated them. Even then, no action was taken against them,” he said.
Fakhrul demanded immediate reconstruction and necessary renovations of the vandalised temples at government expense.