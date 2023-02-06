Hindu temples, idols vandalism: Fakhrul demands fair probe

Voicing deep concern over the vandalism of 14 idols at 12 Hindu temples in Thakurgaon’s Baliadangi upazila, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday demanded an impartial investigation to find the perpetrators immediately.

In a statement, he said, “This incident is not only outrageous but also mysterious, premeditated, and disgraceful. There is no suitable word to condemn it.”

Stating that Bangladesh is a glaring example of communal harmony, the BNP leader said those who want to destroy communal and social harmony by vandalising temples and idols of the Hindu community are vermin of hell.

“An impartial investigation should be carried out to trace those involved in the Balidangi incident. I demand that offenders who vandalised the temples and idols at Baliadangi be identified through an impartial investigation and brought to justice immediately,” Fakhrul said.