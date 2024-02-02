Russian ambassador’s speech similar to AL and unwarranted: BNP

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday issued a statement criticising the statement of Alexander Mantytsky, the Russian ambassador to Bangladesh.

The party termed that statement as unwarranted and similar to the Awami League. Key opposition BNP also alleged that the Russian ambassador’s speech has hurt the democratic sentiments of the people of Bangladesh.

The party’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi issued the statement in this regard to the media in afternoon. In the statement, the BNP requested Russia to show due respect to the aspirations and interests of the people of Bangladesh, including democratic values, determination for independence and great sacrifices to that end.