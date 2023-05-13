JSD president Rab hospitalised

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president ASM Abdur Rab has been admitted to a city hospital as he fell sick, reports UNB.

Rab, who has long been suffering from heart disease, was taken to LabAid Hospital in Dhanmondi on Friday night as was feeling very unwell, said his wife Tania Rab.

She said Rab has been receiving treatment under the supervision of cardiologist APM Sohrabuzzman.