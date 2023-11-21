47 eminent citizens raise concerns over holding ‘one-sided’ election

Some 47 eminent citizens of the country feel that the Election Commission (EC) is playing the role of a supplementary force for the government to conduct a ‘one-sided’ election. They have urged the government to take initiatives to create a conducive electoral environment.

They made this statement on Monday.

The statement reads, “The government has taken various initiatives to conduct a one-sided election. As part of this, leaders and activists of the opposition parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, are facing cases and being arrested randomly following the incidents on 28 October. Any possibility of holding dialogues with the opposition has already been discarded, and different sorts of negative statements towards the opposition are being spread using various media."