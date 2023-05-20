Sheikh Hasina's resignation is the only demand: Mirza Fakhrul

"We have said that there will be no election in this country without a neutral caretaker government. For this, the Sheikh Hasina government will have to resign first. The election commission should be formed by forming a neutral caretaker government. According to the new law, the Election Commission cannot cancel any election. We don't want such an Election Commission," said Fakhrul.

"Those who have taken away our voting rights and democracy cannot be in power anymore. It's time to oust them. Wake up, everyone. The only demand is the resignation of Sheikh Hasina," he also said.

The BNP secretary general urged all to unite in the movement to topple the government.