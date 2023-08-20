JaPa to take part in next election under Raushan Ershad’s leadership: Mosih

Jatiya Party (JaPa) will take part in the next general election under the leadership of Raushan Ershad, the opposition leader in parliament.

Raushan Ershad’s political secretary Golam Mosih said this while presiding over a discussion of the council preparation committee of the party at its office in Gulshan.

Golam Mosih said JaPa believes in democracy and is a pro-election party.