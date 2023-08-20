JaPa to take part in next election under Raushan Ershad’s leadership: Mosih

Jatiya Party (JaPa) will take part in the next general election under the leadership of Raushan Ershad, the opposition leader in parliament.
Raushan Ershad’s political secretary Golam Mosih said this while presiding over a discussion of the council preparation committee of the party at its office in Gulshan.
Golam Mosih said JaPa believes in democracy and is a pro-election party.
Council preparation committee’s press secretary Jamal Uddin said these at a press release after the meeting. Raushan Ershad called on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban yesterday, Saturday. They discussed the next general election and political situation in the country. Golam Mosih said that meeting was important and ‘there is no disagreement or rifts among us’.
Jatiya Party is a well-organised political party from the centre to grassroots. We are marching forward through our struggle in the streetsGolam Mosih, Roushan Ershad’s political secretary
Asking the possible candidates of the party to increase campaign in their respective areas and work to unite party leaders-activists, Golam Mosih said, “Jatiya Party is a well-organised political party from the centre to grassroots. We are marching forward through our struggle in the streets.”
Rahgir Almahi Ershad, JaPa's former secretary general Mosiur Rahman Ranga, council preparation committee joint convener Delwar Hossain, former state minister Golam Sarwar and others also spoke at the meeting moderated by Iqbal Hossain.
However, a clear rift exists in JaPa regarding participation in the next general election. Rift between Raushan Ershad and JaPa chairman and deputy opposition leader in parliament GM Quader came to fore centering the participation of the election under the current government.