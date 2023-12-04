Affidavit info: Information minister’s loan doubles in 5 yrs

Hasan Mahmud is the MP of the constituency since the 9th parliamentary election in 2008. This time again the Awami League has picked him as the party’s candidate for the constituency.

In the affidavit, Hasan Mahmud, also joint general secretary to the AL, mentioned his profession as teaching and business.

The affidavit shows his personal loan is Tk 12.5 million, taken from Global Islami Bank. And, the amount of loan taken without any security is Tk 9.1 million. He has borrowed Tk 1.2 million from his brothers.

He has earned Tk 130,000 from agriculture sector, Tk 147,000 earned as rent of house, flat and shops, and Tk 122,263 from various other sources, the affidavit says.