BNP leaders, activists at the venue since last night

Suruj Mia, 55, along with 20 to 25 others, were warming themselves around a fire at the southwest corner of the Government Alia Madrasah ground in Chouhatta area of Sylhet city at around 5 am on Saturday.

The divisional mass rally of Bangladesh National Party (BNP) will be held at the venue at 2 pm today, Saturday.

The party has been organising the rallies protesting against the price hike of essential commodities, demanding the next parliamentary election under a caretaker government and the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.