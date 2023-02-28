Vote for 'Boat' to continue development efforts: PM

Prime minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina reiterated her appeal to the countrymen to vote for her party's election symbol "Boat" to continue the current government's endeavors to ensure the country's overall development.

"The next national election will be held in December next or January, 2024. I urge you to again vote for the "Boat" and bring Awami League to power and thus give another scope to serve you," she said while addressing as the chief guest a grand rally held at the Helipad Ground on Tuesday.

The prime minister asked all to raise their hand in favour of "Boat" and thus for the development as the AL government has made a massive change by making Bangladesh a model of development on the world stage in the last 14 years.

In reply, the people who thronged in thousands at the venue to see and hear Sheikh Hasina, waved their hands in support of the "Boat".