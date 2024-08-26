We hoped chief adviser would present a roadmap: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir Monday expressed his satisfaction over the address of interim government chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus to the nation on Sunday.

He, however, was disappointed with one aspect of the speech. “We hoped the chief adviser would present a roadmap. We didn’t get that roadmap to democracy in his speech. The smoke has not yet cleared.”

The BNP secretary general came up with the reactions while addressing as the chief guest at a discussion at the National Press Club marking the death anniversary of Kazi Zafar Ahmed, former prime minister and founder of Jatiya Party (Zafar).