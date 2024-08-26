We hoped chief adviser would present a roadmap: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir Monday expressed his satisfaction over the address of interim government chief adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus to the nation on Sunday.
He, however, was disappointed with one aspect of the speech. “We hoped the chief adviser would present a roadmap. We didn’t get that roadmap to democracy in his speech. The smoke has not yet cleared.”
The BNP secretary general came up with the reactions while addressing as the chief guest at a discussion at the National Press Club marking the death anniversary of Kazi Zafar Ahmed, former prime minister and founder of Jatiya Party (Zafar).
“The chief adviser talked about reforms; he also hinted about the sectors where reforms would be made. I know completing those is not possible within a short period of time. However, we hope for something better… the people hope this,” he stated.
Speaking about the chief adviser’s statement that “When the election would be held, is a political decision,” Mirza Fakhrul said, “He said this rightly. Surely this is a political decision. But to take this political decision you have to discuss with the political leaders, political parties and political personalities. I hope our chief adviser would move towards that very soon and would talk to the political parties.”
“There must be an election,” the BNP secretary general said, adding that through election we must not return to a situation that existed previously. The people would never accept that.
“That is why we are waiting with patience, the people are waiting. But that must be up to a reasonable time. I believe the election will be held within a reasonable time and a people’s government will be formed,” he reiterated.
Mirza Fakhrul stressed that this government has come for some works and they must be given the chance. “We have to move ahead with utmost care and patience.”
Praising a section of the speech of the chief adviser, the BNP secretary general said, “The chief adviser said they would take a step so that none can make Bangladesh a police state. This is a nice statement. We always want this. We do not want to turn into a police state. We do not want to see anymore that they (the police) would dictate us about what could be done and what not, would take money from us by picking us up in trumped-up cases, would open fire towards our children. We will help with the best of our effort to implement this.”
Speaking about the demonstrations of Ansar members besieging the secretariat, Mirza Fakhrul said this was a bad omen. “Conspiracy is ongoing to demolish the victory (of students and people),” he stated.
Criticising the people who are queuing up to press home their demands, he said, “A new government has been formed. Give them some time. They will look into those things. But, please do not try to realise anything by laying siege to the secretariats or forcing them to do things. People won’t take this as a good gesture.”
Jatiya Party (Zafar) chairman Mostafa Jamal Haider chaired the discussion.