Sarba Mitra Chakma decides to resign after viral controversial videos

Sarba Mitra Chakma has said he has decided to resign from his post as an executive member of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU).

He was making teenagers and young people do sit-ups by holding their ears at the university’s central field and gymnasium while carrying a stick—two such videos were circulated on Facebook on consecutive days.

Facing criticism, Sarba Mitra expressed regret over the incident and announced his decision to resign.

Sammitra Chakma announced the decision in a Facebook post on his verified page on Monday afternoon. He was elected a DUCSU member from the Islami Chhatra Shibir panel.