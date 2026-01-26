DUCSU
Sarba Mitra Chakma decides to resign after viral controversial videos
Sarba Mitra Chakma has said he has decided to resign from his post as an executive member of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU).
He was making teenagers and young people do sit-ups by holding their ears at the university’s central field and gymnasium while carrying a stick—two such videos were circulated on Facebook on consecutive days.
Facing criticism, Sarba Mitra expressed regret over the incident and announced his decision to resign.
Sammitra Chakma announced the decision in a Facebook post on his verified page on Monday afternoon. He was elected a DUCSU member from the Islami Chhatra Shibir panel.
Yesterday, Sunday, several teenagers and young people who came to play on the university’s central field were made to do sit-ups by holding their ears—criticism arose after a video of Sarba Mitra Chakma doing this went viral.
In another video that circulated today, Monday, Sarba Mitra Chakma is walking back and forth in the gymnasium with a stick in hand, making teenagers and young people do sit-ups by holding their ears, and counting the number of sit-ups.
After today’s video spread, Sarba Mitra Chakma wrote on Facebook, “The field of the Physical Education Centre of the University of Dhaka is meant only for university students. For a long time, unrestricted entry by outsiders has turned into a serious security concern. Almost regularly, incidents of harassment of female students by outsiders occur, along with disgraceful acts such as mobile phone, wallet and bicycle theft. These incidents not only threaten the personal safety of students but also call into question the dignity and secure environment of an educational institution.”
In the Facebook post, he further wrote, “What is more worrying is that despite students repeatedly informing the administration about this situation, no effective or visible measures have been taken so far. The Physical Education Centre has not been brought under CCTV coverage, security has not been strengthened, and no necessary steps have been taken to prevent the entry of outsiders. The administration’s prolonged silence and lack of cooperation have made the situation even more complex. Amid this administrative failure and lack of security, in an attempt to prevent outsiders from entering, I was compelled to do sit-ups by holding their ears. This was in no way behaviour I expected or desired. I admit that it was wrong of me to punish anyone in this manner, and for this incident I unconditionally apologise. At the same time, I have decided to resign from the post of executive member of DUCSU.”
Sarba Mitra Chakma added, “This decision is my personal one, not taken out of anger or resentment towards anyone. I believe that I have not been able to meet the expectations of the students who chose me as their representative. Bearing the responsibility of administrative non-cooperation and failure, I have decided to step down.”