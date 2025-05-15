Country’s sovereignty under threat now: Mirza Abbas

Mentioning that that BNP’s good days have not yet arrived, Mirza Abbas said, “Many people think BNP's good days have returned. But it is not. Our leader Tarique Rahman has not returned to the country, or he is not yet able to. BNP is facing many challenges right now. Earlier, the party only had one opponent—the Awami League—with whom we had to battle. Now, the BNP has many adversaries in the country. Many parties have become hostile toward BNP, but BNP considers none of them as enemies. Let me make it clear that you might consider the BNP as an enemy but we don’t.”

Calling for unity among BNP leaders and activists, Mirza Abbas said, “BNP members must remain united. Because there is a lot of talk against BNP—accusations of extortion are being spread. I want to say unequivocally that BNP never condones extortion.”

He urged the head of the current interim government to arrest and sent to jail whoever commits extortion.

“But you lack the courage as your party members and affiliates are the ones doing the extortion and looting,” he added.