Country’s sovereignty under threat now: Mirza Abbas
BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas said the country’s independence and sovereignty are at stake today.
“Let me be very clear, we were in the jaws of a dog earlier but now we are in the jaws of a tiger. We are talking about elections because we see that our country's independence and sovereignty are not secure. The interim government is meant to conduct elections, not to make policy decisions for the country. The decision to provide a corridor in Myanmar’s Rakhine should be made by an elected government—you do not have the authority to make such decisions.”
He made these remarks on Thursday afternoon while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of BNP's Cumilla divisional membership renewal and distribution programme at the District Shilpakala Academy auditorium.
Mentioning that that BNP’s good days have not yet arrived, Mirza Abbas said, “Many people think BNP's good days have returned. But it is not. Our leader Tarique Rahman has not returned to the country, or he is not yet able to. BNP is facing many challenges right now. Earlier, the party only had one opponent—the Awami League—with whom we had to battle. Now, the BNP has many adversaries in the country. Many parties have become hostile toward BNP, but BNP considers none of them as enemies. Let me make it clear that you might consider the BNP as an enemy but we don’t.”
Calling for unity among BNP leaders and activists, Mirza Abbas said, “BNP members must remain united. Because there is a lot of talk against BNP—accusations of extortion are being spread. I want to say unequivocally that BNP never condones extortion.”
He urged the head of the current interim government to arrest and sent to jail whoever commits extortion.
“But you lack the courage as your party members and affiliates are the ones doing the extortion and looting,” he added.
The BNP leader also alleged that media is not still free as no newspaper or television are seen criticising the government.
Chaired by BNP’s Cumilla divisional organising secretary Md Selim Bhuiyan and conducted by assistant organising secretary Mustaq Mia, BNP Chairperson’s Advisor Amin-ur-Rashid (Yasin), BNP’s employment affairs secretary and Cumilla South district convener Zakaria Taher (Sumon), Cumilla city BNP President Udbatul Bari (Abu), South district secretary Ashiqur Rahman, and city BNP general secretary Yusuf Molla (Tipu), among others spoke at the programme.