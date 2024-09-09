Tarique Rahman vows to continue democracy restoration movement

Tarique Rahman said the politics of development and welfare shown by shaheed president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia will be BNP’s political inspiration.

He said BNP’s leaders and workers were tortured severely by autocrat Sheikh Hasina and her Awami terrorists throughout the last 17 years.

They (AL) launched enforced disappearances, killings, tortures, seizing of land and houses and damaging of businesses in the last one and half era, Tarique Rahman said the people saw how disgracefully Sheikh Hasina and her cohorts had to flee.

Addressing the people of Satkhira, the BNP acting chairman said, “During the season of mango, you are the first to reach ‘khirshapati’ and ‘langra’ varieties of mangoes to the people of the country. Though I stay 6,000-km distant from you, I can always see you in my heart.”

“Likewise other people of the country, you had to face unbearable sufferings and pains given by dictator Hasina in the past 17 years. You had to face imprisonment, repression and suppression. You couldn’t talk openly and couldn’t do business properly. Due to the torment of Awami extortionists, there is no big industry or employment opportunity here,” he said.

Tarique Rahman said during the season, mangoes are grown first in Satkhira but there is no storage or factory of mango juice or pickles here. However, the people always had to listen about developments, he said.

“I know you make beautiful clay tiles for the roof with your own labour and merits. The tiles (locally called tully) are exported to European countries including Italy,” he said, adding that the previous government took no initiative to build big factories for boosting the industry.