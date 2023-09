BNP has started its rally from Naya Paltan in the city marking the party’s founding anniversary.

Hundreds of thousands of BNP activists wearing colorful clothes and caps thronged the central office in the afternoon on Friday.

BNP said the rally will parade Fakirapool intersection-Notre Dame College-Shapla Chattar-Ittefaq Morh and end at Rajdhani Market in the city. BNP standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan will be present at the rally as chief guest.