BCL to take action against those who chants I'm Razakar'
Bangladesh Chhatra League president Saddam Hossain has threatened that action would be taken against those who are chanting slogans 'I'm Razakar ' during the movement for quota reform.
He also said the remote control of the movement (quota reform) has gone to those who do not cherish the spirit of liberation war.
The BCL president made the remark while briefing newsmen before Chhatra League's demonstration on the Dhaka University Campus on Monday afternoon.
Chhatra League had a demonstration procession to protest the humiliation of the liberation war in the name of movement.
Before it, BCL president Saddam Hossain said the student community has taken an united position against those who have talked in favour of mass killers in 1971 and humiliated the liberation war.
He said the Chhatra League called upon the protesting students to solve the quota issue reasonably and in a planned manner.
Saddam Hossain said Bangladesh Chhatra League has decided to face the movement (quota reform) politically.