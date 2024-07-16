BCL to take action against those who chants I'm Razakar'

Bangladesh Chhatra League president Saddam Hossain has threatened that action would be taken against those who are chanting slogans 'I'm Razakar ' during the movement for quota reform.

He also said the remote control of the movement (quota reform) has gone to those who do not cherish the spirit of liberation war.

The BCL president made the remark while briefing newsmen before Chhatra League's demonstration on the Dhaka University Campus on Monday afternoon.