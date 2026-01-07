13th JS elections
Jamaat’s Shahjahan holds highest cash, Faridul reports largest assets
Among Jamaat-e-Islami candidates contesting the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election in Chattogram, Shahjahan Chowdhury, a member of the party’s central working committee, has declared the highest amount of cash.
According to his affidavit, he holds Tk 13.44 million in cash. Shahjahan is contesting from the Chattogram-14 constituency.
The candidate with the largest combined movable and immovable assets is Mohammad Faridul Alam of Chattogram-12, who has declared total assets worth Tk 84 million. Meanwhile, the highest annual income among Jamaat candidates in the district has been reported by Mohammad Abu Naser of Chattogram-8, at Tk 4.86 million.
Jamaat has fielded candidates in 14 of Chattogram’s 16 constituencies. As part of electoral seat-sharing arrangements, the party did not nominate candidates in Chattogram-5 (Hathazari) and Chattogram-14 (Chandanaish–Satkania, partly). In addition, the nomination of AKM Fazlul Haque in Chattogram-9 (Kotwali–Baklia) was cancelled on Sunday due to complications related to dual citizenship.
In the affidavits submitted with their nomination papers, Jamaat candidates disclosed details of their income, assets, and professions. Three candidates identified themselves as physicians, five as businesspersons, one as a teacher, two as retired teachers or professors, one as a lawyer, and one as a salaried employee. The page listing the profession of Abu Naser was missing from his affidavit.
According to the affidavits, eight of the 14 candidates hold postgraduate degrees, five have bachelor’s or equivalent qualifications, and one completed SSC.
Jamaat’s candidates in Chattogram
Jamaat candidates include:Chattogram-1 (Mirsharai) Saifur Rahman; Chattogram-2 (Fatikchhari) Muhammad Nurul Amin; Chattogram-3 (Sandwip) Muhammad Alauddin;
Chattogram-4 (Sitakunda) Md Anwar Siddique; Chattogram-6 (Raozan) Md Shahjahan Manju; Chattogram-7 (Rangunia) ATM Rezaul Karim; Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon–Boalkhali) Md Abu Naser; Chattogram-9 (Kotwali–Baklia) AKM Fazlul Haque (nomination cancelled); Chattogram-10 (Halishahar–Double Mooring) Muhammad Shamsuzzaman Helali; Chattogram-11 (Bandar–Patenga) Mohammad Shafiul Alam; Chattogram-12 (Patiya) Mohammad Faridul Alam; Chattogram-13 (Anwara) Mahmudul Hasan; Chattogram-15 (Satkania–Lohagara) Shahjahan Chowdhury; Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali) Mohammad Jahirul Islam.
Physicians lead in income
After Abu Naser, the second-highest annual income was reported by another physician, ATM Rezaul Karim, at Tk 3.82 million. He is followed by Mohammad Faridul Alam, whose annual income stands at Tk 1.63 million.
The lowest annual income was declared by Mahmudul Hasan, a retired teacher, at Tk 50,000. Shahjahan Chowdhury, Saifur Rahman, and Muhammad Shamsuzzaman Helali each reported annual incomes exceeding Tk 1 million. The remaining candidates reported incomes ranging between Tk 450,000 and Tk 650,000.
Cash holdings and bank deposits
After Shahjahan Chowdhury, Abu Naser reported the second-highest cash holding at Tk 3.73 million. The lowest cash holding was reported by Muhammad Alauddin, at Tk 77,629.
ATM Rezaul Karim has the highest bank and financial institution deposits, amounting to Tk 4.16 million. Saifur Rahman, Mohammad Jahirul Islam, and Mahmudul Hasan each reported deposits exceeding Tk 1 million. Abu Naser reported the lowest bank deposit, at Tk 19,472.
Among Jamaat candidates, Mohammad Faridul Alam reported combined holdings of Tk 30.28 million in cash, foreign currency, and bank deposits, though these were not mentioned separately in his affidavit.
Movable and immovable assets
Mohammad Faridul Alam has declared movable assets worth approximately Tk 59.8 million. ATM Rezaul Karim and Shahjahan Chowdhury each reported movable assets exceeding Tk 10 million.
The lowest movable assets were declared by Muhammad Alauddin of Chattogram-3, at Tk 750,000. The remaining 10 candidates each reported movable assets exceeding Tk 1.1 million.
Faridul Alam also leads in immovable assets, with property worth Tk 24.2 million. Abu Naser and Rezaul Karim each reported immovable assets exceeding Tk 10 million. Shahjahan Chowdhury reported the lowest immovable assets, at Tk 230,000.
In income tax filings, the highest total assets were declared by Mohammad Faridul Alam, at Tk 48.03 million. The lowest was reported by Mahmudul Hasan of Chattogram-13, at Tk 1.52 million.
Wealth of spouses
Among candidates’ spouses, the highest bank balance was reported by Kohinur Nahar Chowdhury, wife of ATM Rezaul Karim, with Tk 1.42 million in her account. Sultana Badshajadi, wife of Mohammad Faridul Alam, reported a bank balance of Tk 5,794.
Sultana Badshajadi also declared the highest movable assets among spouses, worth Tk 10.93 million. In terms of immovable assets, Kohinur Nahar Chowdhury again leads, with property valued at Tk 8.6 million. Shahjahan Chowdhury’s wife, Johora Begum, reported the highest cash holding among spouses, at Tk 2.88 million.
A review of affidavits shows that Muhammad Shamsuzzaman Helali of Chattogram-10 declared the highest quantity of gold and precious metal jewellery—30 bhori—acquired at a stated value of Tk 96,000. His wife, Fahmina Qaderi, declared ownership of 20 bhori of gold.
The largest quantity of gold among spouses was declared by Shelly Akhter, wife of Abu Naser, who reported owning 40 bhori of gold and precious metal jewellery. Jahirul Islam’s wife, Shakera Begum, reported 30 bhori, while Zobaida Nasrin, wife of Nurul Amin, reported 20 bhori.