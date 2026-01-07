Jamaat’s Shahjahan holds highest cash, Faridul reports largest assets

Among Jamaat-e-Islami candidates contesting the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election in Chattogram, Shahjahan Chowdhury, a member of the party’s central working committee, has declared the highest amount of cash.

According to his affidavit, he holds Tk 13.44 million in cash. Shahjahan is contesting from the Chattogram-14 constituency.

The candidate with the largest combined movable and immovable assets is Mohammad Faridul Alam of Chattogram-12, who has declared total assets worth Tk 84 million. Meanwhile, the highest annual income among Jamaat candidates in the district has been reported by Mohammad Abu Naser of Chattogram-8, at Tk 4.86 million.

Jamaat has fielded candidates in 14 of Chattogram’s 16 constituencies. As part of electoral seat-sharing arrangements, the party did not nominate candidates in Chattogram-5 (Hathazari) and Chattogram-14 (Chandanaish–Satkania, partly). In addition, the nomination of AKM Fazlul Haque in Chattogram-9 (Kotwali–Baklia) was cancelled on Sunday due to complications related to dual citizenship.