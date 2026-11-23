Sought roadmap from PM to deal with AL, India issues: Nahid Islam
National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has sought a long-term roadmap from Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on how the government plans to deal with the activities-banned Awami League and India in the future.
He told journalists this after a meeting with the prime minister at the Secretariat on Monday.
The NCP delegation, led by Nahid Islam, included Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, Senior Joint Convener Hasnat Abdullah and Joint Convener Aktar Hossain.
Nahid spoke to journalists after the meeting and a lunch hosted by the prime minister. The discussion between the prime minister and NCP leaders lasted 35 minutes.
The NCP convener said, “The head of government has called for unity. We have said that there should be a foundation and a roadmap outlining what is needed to strengthen this unity further and bring together all forces that took part in the July uprising and the struggle against fascism to move Bangladesh forward.
“This cannot be limited to December alone. We will have to deal with the Awami League and India issues in the coming days. Therefore, we need a long-term roadmap.”
Nahid Islam said the meeting covered the current situation in the country, contemporary politics and various crises.
He said the law and order situation had deteriorated significantly in recent days, severely affecting public safety. He also referred to what he described as acts of violence and arson by the ousted authoritarian and fascist Awami League.
According to Nahid, the prime minister expressed his concerns about the current situation and called on political parties to remain united on the issues of fascism and the July uprising.
The discussion focused on how to overcome the situation and whether political unity was possible, he added.
According to Nahid, the prime minister expressed his concerns about the current situation and called on political parties to remain united on the issues of fascism and the July uprising.
Nahid said, “From our perspective, the current situation did not emerge overnight. Over the past seven to eight months since the election, the law and order situation has deteriorated steadily. The situation has been compounded by compromises over justice, a lack of a firm stance on the Awami League issue and a failure to make the country's diplomatic position on India clearer.”
He said reforms, justice and national sovereignty must be given priority in any effort to forge unity. The NCP also urged the government to include reforms in the agenda of the unity process.
Referring to the NCP's call for the prime minister to scrap the one-party Constitution Amendment Committee and implement the July Charter in line with the mandate given in the referendum, Nahid said, “On the issue of justice, we have called for strengthening the capacity of the International Crimes Tribunal and ensuring that investigations into cases filed in different places, including at the district level, are completed and charge sheets submitted within the shortest possible time so that victims of the July uprising receive justice.”
Asked what the prime minister had said in response to the NCP's demand to abolish the Constitution Amendment Committee, Nahid said, “We have called for the July Charter to be implemented in accordance with the referendum verdict through taking the oath as members of the Constitutional Reform Council. They said they would consider these issues.”
Strong message on India
Nahid Islam said the NCP had urged the head of government to send a very strong message to India regarding the signing of a new agreement on the sharing of Ganges waters.
He said, “We have said that the government must not compromise in negotiations to secure our fair share of water. We have also called for bringing back the killers of Shaheed Osman Hadi and Sheikh Hasina from India to face justice and for the verdicts to be executed.
“We have urged the government to issue directives to the administration to ensure the political security of the July fighters. We have also called for political forces, alongside the people, to unite against Indian hegemonic influence.”
It is now very clear that India is directly involved in everything happening in Bangladesh. At the global level, it is trying to run a misinformation campaign against BangladeshNahid Islam
Nahid said, “It is now very clear that India is directly involved in everything happening in Bangladesh. At the global level, it is trying to run a misinformation campaign against Bangladesh. But, in reality, India is now the country where minorities face the most persecution."
“We must also present Bangladesh's position to the international community, highlighting that Hindus faced the most persecution and their properties were seized most extensively during the Awami League's tenure."“We have also told the government head that he should sit with representatives of minority communities, Islamic scholars, Sufi leaders associated with shrines and dargahs, cultural activists and all other social forces, hold discussions with them and ensure that they remain united.”