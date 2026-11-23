National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has sought a long-term roadmap from Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on how the government plans to deal with the activities-banned Awami League and India in the future.

He told journalists this after a meeting with the prime minister at the Secretariat on Monday.

The NCP delegation, led by Nahid Islam, included Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, Senior Joint Convener Hasnat Abdullah and Joint Convener Aktar Hossain.

Nahid spoke to journalists after the meeting and a lunch hosted by the prime minister. The discussion between the prime minister and NCP leaders lasted 35 minutes.

The NCP convener said, “The head of government has called for unity. We have said that there should be a foundation and a roadmap outlining what is needed to strengthen this unity further and bring together all forces that took part in the July uprising and the struggle against fascism to move Bangladesh forward.

“This cannot be limited to December alone. We will have to deal with the Awami League and India issues in the coming days. Therefore, we need a long-term roadmap.”

Nahid Islam said the meeting covered the current situation in the country, contemporary politics and various crises.

He said the law and order situation had deteriorated significantly in recent days, severely affecting public safety. He also referred to what he described as acts of violence and arson by the ousted authoritarian and fascist Awami League.