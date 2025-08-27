New demands raised deliberately to foil election: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that new demands are being raised every day deliberately to thwart the election.

Mirza Fakhrul said that some political quarters are unfortunately making new demands in a very calculated way to foil and disrupt the election. They are raising demands that are unfamiliar to the people of Bangladesh.

He made these remarks today, Wednesday, as the chief guest at a discussion meeting marking the 10th death anniversary of Kazi Zafar Ahmad, one of the organisers of the Liberation War.

The discussion was organised by the Bhasani Janashakti Party at the Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall of the National Press Club in Dhaka.