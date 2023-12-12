No candidate has strength to win, joining polls to get favour

Although around 450 candidates of seven registered Islamic parties or the same type of political parties are contesting in the elections to be held on 7 January, none of these candidates has the possibility to win the elections without backing from the government or concessions from the ruling Awami League, the people concerned have said.
The parties have affinity with the government and their target to join the elections is to get favour from the government.
Among the Islamic parties, only the Tarikat Federation had representation in the last two parliaments. As a nominated candidate of Awami League and BNP, the party chief Nazibul Bashor Maizvandari became a member of parliament from Fatikchhari in 1991 and 1996. Like the past two elections (2014 and 2018), he is a candidate from Chattogram-2 constituency.
According to the election commission, 41 candidates of Tarikat Federation are valid in the screening process.
People concerned said except the constituency of Nazibul Bashar, none of the Tarikat Federation has the possibility of winning. If the election is held in a free and fair manner, it is difficult for Nazibul Bashar to win as his nephew and chairman of Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP) Syed Saifuddin Ahmed also has been a candidate from this constituency. Both of them have followers in the locality. The competition between two members of a family may gather pace.
Awami League-nominated candidate Khadizatul Anwar and local Awami League leader and Fatikchhari upazila chairman Abu Tayyab will also conlest in this constituency. Toyob resigned from the chairman post and has become the candidate. As a result, if Awami League withdraws its candidate in an interest of negotiation, it would be a challenge for Nazibul Bashar if Tayyab stays in the race.
Expectation of Islami Oikya Jote
Alongside the Tarikat Federation, Islami Oikya (Minar) had representation in the parliament. As a candidate of Islami Oikya Jote, Mufti Fazlul Haque Amini became MP in 2001. At the time, Islami Oikya Jote was a partner of the BNP-led four-party alliance. Now the party is not with the BNP. Nomination of their 36 candidates is valid in this year' election. The party hopes four more candidates will get back their candidacy on appeal.
A source in the party said they have got positive indications from the government side. Those are: Brahmanbaria-2 constituency and Cumilla-2 constituency. Meanwhile, Islami Oikya Jote chairman Abdul Hasanat Amini has become a candidate from Bhramanbaria and joint secretary general Altaf Hossain has been a candidate from Cumilla-2. Both of them have a special connection to the government quarter. On the basis of that, Islami Oikya Jote joined the election.
Shahjahan Alam has been Awami League-nominated candidate from Brahmanbaria-2 constituency. He won the by-elections on 5 November after the seat fell vacant following the death of Ukil Abdus Sattar. Although he took oath, he could not join the parliament sessions as the last sessions of the 11th parliament ended before that. It is difficult this time to drop him.
Meanwhile, current member of parliament Selima Ahmad has got Awami League's nomination from Cumilla-2 constituency. She is the vice chairman of Nitol Tata Group. People concerned said it is difficult for her to compromise.
Qawmi madrasa-based two political parties are participating in the elections. Two parties are: Khelafat Andolon and Islami Oikya Jote. Nine candidates of Khelafat Andolon have been declared valid.
People concerned said the candidates of this party have no strength to build up a competition. Party's Amir Ataullah Hafezi has been a candidate from Munshiganj-1.
Curiosity has emerged as to why has become a candidate from there leaving his own constituency--Dhaka-2 (Kamrangirchar area).
Zaker Party to contest in 210 constituencies
Among the pro-Islamic parties, Zaker Party (Rose) has fielded the highest number of candidates in this election. The party has strength only to compete from one constituency and that is Faridpur-4. Party chief Mostofa Amir Faisal built up a competition in the past election. He has not become a candidate this time. Party senior vice chairman Sayem Amir Faisal told international media that the Zaker Party is joining the election for campaign and expansion.
Zaker Party secretary general Shameem Haidar has been a candidate from Munshiganj-3 constituency.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, "We have never joined elections for benefits. Our target is 2028 and 2033. We have been preparing for now. However, we will observe the situation till the end. We will think differently if we are not pleased."
Islamic Front Bangladesh (Chair) and Bangladesh Islami Front (Candle) are joining the election. Two parties emerged splitting one. Bangladesh Islami Front chairman MA Matin has been a candidate from Chattogram-12 and Chattogram-2 with the electoral symbol candle.
Meanwhile, Awami League candidate whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury from Chattogram-12 and late Awami League MP Rafiqul's Anwar's daughter Khadizatul Anowar has been candidate from Chattogram-2 constituency. Besides Fatikchhari, Nazibul Bashar is close to the government. He may be given the seat as a concession as a partner of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance.
39 candidates of Islamic Front Bangladesh have been declared valid. This party's chairman Bahadur Shah Mojaddedi has been a candidate from Chandpur-5 constituency. Former home minister and freedom fighter is the fourth time MP from this constituency. He is a candidate from Awami League.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Bahadur Shah said, "We hope something will happen."
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo online and print editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam