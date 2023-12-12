No candidate has strength to win, joining polls to get favour

Although around 450 candidates of seven registered Islamic parties or the same type of political parties are contesting in the elections to be held on 7 January, none of these candidates has the possibility to win the elections without backing from the government or concessions from the ruling Awami League, the people concerned have said.

The parties have affinity with the government and their target to join the elections is to get favour from the government.

Among the Islamic parties, only the Tarikat Federation had representation in the last two parliaments. As a nominated candidate of Awami League and BNP, the party chief Nazibul Bashor Maizvandari became a member of parliament from Fatikchhari in 1991 and 1996. Like the past two elections (2014 and 2018), he is a candidate from Chattogram-2 constituency.

According to the election commission, 41 candidates of Tarikat Federation are valid in the screening process.

People concerned said except the constituency of Nazibul Bashar, none of the Tarikat Federation has the possibility of winning. If the election is held in a free and fair manner, it is difficult for Nazibul Bashar to win as his nephew and chairman of Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP) Syed Saifuddin Ahmed also has been a candidate from this constituency. Both of them have followers in the locality. The competition between two members of a family may gather pace.