Trial of July killings to be completed during current government’s tenure: Asif Nazrul

Law, justice and parliamentary affairs adviser Asif Nazrul on Monday said that the trial of the July killings will be completed during the tenure of the incumbent government.

“Twenty-one people were martyred in Narayanganj during the mass uprising in July, and over 350 others were injured. I want to reaffirm you with full confidence that the judicial proceedings are progressing at full speed. There will be no negligence. We firmly believe that the trial of the July killings would take place during the present government’s tenure,” he said.

The adviser made these remarks while inaugurating the country’s first “July Martyrs’ Memorial” in Hajiganj area of Sadar upazila.

He added, “Significant progress has been made in the investigation of many cases involving those injured and killed in July. Instructions have been given to submit charge sheets in these cases before 5 August. Once the charge sheets are filed, the trial process will commence.”