Awami League candidate hasn’t provided information of overseas assets

Ruling Awami League nominated mayoral candidate for the upcoming elections to Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury and his wife have a house in London, the UK.

Anwaruzzaman also has ownership of a restaurant there. He is from Pathatula area in Sylhet sadar and has been living in the UK for long. He is the joint general secretary of the UK chapter of Awami League.

The affidavit Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury submitted at the election commission did not mention anything about his properties in the UK.

The moveable properties mentioned in the affidavit include nearly Tk 4.19 million (4,184,848) in cash, 47 bhoris of gold (of his wife), two televisions, a refrigerator, two air conditioners and furniture. Immoveable properties include three bighas of farm land, 23 decimals non-agricultural land, a building and a home/apartment.