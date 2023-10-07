PM Hasina seems to be most fearful for US visa policy: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s recent ‘unguarded’ statements manifested that she is the most apprehensive about the US visa policy for Bangladesh.

Speaking at a teachers' convention, he also said their party would do whatever is necessary to remove the current Awami League government from power.

“Everyone is now scared of the (US) visa policy. Those who have committed corruption and indulged in injustice and extrajudicial killings, judges who conducted trials in a partisan manner and businessmen who were involved in theft and corruption are now terrified,” Fakhrul said.

“We can see the most fear on the face of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina. The way she’s speaking seems like a wrong-headed person—described by Justice ATM Afzal in his verdict-- has become more wrong-headed...what’s called crazy.”

Shikshak Karmachari Oikya Jote arranged the programme at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, marking World Teacher's Day. Over 1,000 teachers and employees from all over the country participated in the convention.

Fakhrul came down hard on the prime minister for her comment that Khaleda Zia does not have time and there is no point in crying for her since she is close to 80 years old.