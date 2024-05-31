Govt made the country bottomless again: Mirza Abbas

Mirza Abbas, a standing committee member of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has claimed that the founder of his party, Ziaur Rahman, had uplifted the country from what was once referred as a "bottomless basket’ during his three-year rule.

But the current government has once again pushed Bangladesh into the previous bottomless state, he alleged while speaking at a public prayer in front of the BNP headquarters in Dhaka on Friday, marking the death anniversary of Ziaur Rahman.