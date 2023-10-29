Law enforcement men in front of BNP leader Amir Khasru's house

Members of the law enforcement have taken position on the road in front of the house of BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury. BNP chairperson's press wing member Shamsuddin Didar informed Prothom Alo of the matter.
Shamsuddin Didar said, law enforcement personnel have taken up position in front of Amir Khasru's house since Sunday morning. In a photo sent by BNP, it was seen that members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), plainclothesmen and detective branch (DB) members were stationed on the road in front of Amir Khasru's house.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was picked up from his home at 9:00 in the morning today, Sunday. He is now at the DB office.
BNP held its grand rally yesterday, Saturday, at Naya Paltan in the capital. BNP and the police locked in clashes in the afternoon at Kakrail before the rally. The clashes spread to the Bijoynagar water tank area and Shantinagar. Then at around 3:00 in the afternoon, BNP's grand rally was disrupted.
In the bloody clashes between the police and BNP, a member of the police and a ward level Jubo Dal leader died. Also, 41 member of the police force and 25 of the Ansar were injured. At least 20 journalists were injured too. Over a thousand leaders and activists were wounded in the clashes, says BNP.
During the clashes, an ambulance, fire service vehicles, buses, motorcycles and several cars were set on fire. According to the police, 55 vehicles were set of fire. The chief justice's house and the Rajarbagh central police hospital were attacked.
Police boxes in Kakrail, Fakirapool, Nightingale intersection and Shantinagar were also burnt down. Police sources say a police vehicle was torched in Kamalapur.
BNP has called a hartal (general strike) today in 'protest of police assault' on its grand rally.