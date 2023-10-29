Law enforcement men in front of BNP leader Amir Khasru's house

Members of the law enforcement have taken position on the road in front of the house of BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury. BNP chairperson's press wing member Shamsuddin Didar informed Prothom Alo of the matter.

Shamsuddin Didar said, law enforcement personnel have taken up position in front of Amir Khasru's house since Sunday morning. In a photo sent by BNP, it was seen that members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), plainclothesmen and detective branch (DB) members were stationed on the road in front of Amir Khasru's house.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was picked up from his home at 9:00 in the morning today, Sunday. He is now at the DB office.