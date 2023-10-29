Mirza Fakhrul to be shown arrested: DMP spokesperson

The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police took BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to the DB office on Minto Road after picking him up from his residence in the capital's Gulshan-2 on Sunday morning,
DMP deputy commissioner (public relations and media) and spokesperson Md Faruk Hossain told Prothom Alo Mirza Fakhrul will now be shown arrested in various cases.
DMP deputy commissioner (public relations and media) Md Faruk Hossain told Prothom Alo forces from the Detective Branch's Gulshan division detained Mirza Fakhrul Islam and he has been taken to the DB office on Minto Road.
Mirza Fakhrul faces old cases. Besides, new lawsuits will be filed over the violence on Saturday, and he will be shown arrested, the police official added.
BNP held a grand rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan on Saturday, but party leaders and activists engaged in clashes with police in Kakrail ahead of the rally, and that spread out Bijoynagr and Shantinagr areas. At one point, the rally was foiled around 3:00pm.
The BNP-police clashes left one policeman and a Juba Dal leader dead, as well as 41 members of police and 25 members of Ansar, 20 journalists injured. BNP claimed more than 1,000 party leaders and activists sustained injuries during the clashes.
Police said 55 vehicles including ambulances, fire service vehicles, buses and motorcycles were torched. The residence of the chief justice in Kakrail and the Central Police Hospital in Rajarbah were also come under attack; seven police boxes were set on fire and a police vehicle was torched in the Kamalapur area.
BNP called the hartal ‘protesting the police attacks’ on its grand rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan on Saturday.